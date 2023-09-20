PRIMAL FEAR Shares Code Red Germany / Switzerland Tour Report

German metal commandos Primal Fear released their new album, Code Red, on September 1st. Bassist Alex Jansen, who has stepped in for Mat Sinner on the live front, has shared a tour report via Headbanger's Lifestyle for the first run of dates in support of Code Red. Check it out here.

Bassist / co-founder Mat Sinner has been sidelined for two years following an extreme adverse reaction to a Corona vaccination. His recovery continues and he is still a full time member of Primal Fear.

Primal Fear played an album release show on September 1st in Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wizemann. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Chainbreaker"

"Rollercoaster"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Deep In The Night"

"Face the Emptiness"

"Another Hero"

"Nuclear Fire"

"Hear Me Calling"

"Fighting The Darkness"

"King Of Madness"

"The End Is Near"

"When Death Comes Knocking"

"Metal Is Forever"

"Final Embrace" (with Mat Sinner)

Encore:

"Running In The Dust"

"Angel In Black"

Primal Fear's new album was produced by bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann before long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen took care of its mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again after being recorded in Kempten, Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with helping hands of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz. Additionally, Stan W. Decker (Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany (2017), Apocalypse (2018), and I Will Be Gone (2021) by Primal Fear etc.) provided magnificent artwork.

The album is available in the following formats:

- Atomic Fire Records mailorder exclusive bundles (cd-digipak, vinyl, t-shirt, lighter)

- CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (various colours)

- digital

Order here.

Code Red tracklisting:

"Another Hero"

"Bring That Noise

"Deep In The Night"

"Cancel Culture"

"Play A Song"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Their Gods Have Failed"

"Steelmelter"

"Raged By Pain"

"Forever"

"Fearless"

"Deep In The Night" video:

"Another Hero" video:

Primal Fear tour dates are listed below, more information can be found at here.

Tour dates:

October

21 - São Luís, Brazil - Maranhão Open Air

26 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll

28 - Limeira, Brazil - Mirage Eventos

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Sur

November

1 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie Club

4 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

5 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ace of Spades-club

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

10 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

January

30 - Tokyo, Japan - Spotify O-East

31 - Nagoya, Japan - Club Quattro

February

1 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

More dates to be added soon.