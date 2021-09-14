PRIMAL FEAR Singer RALF SCHEEPERS Featured On New BARON CARTA Single "Altrincham"; Lyric Video

Baron Carta have released their new single, "Altrincham" complete with a powerful lyric video that tells the true story of Lord Altrincham taking on Queen Elizabeth II. The song is from Baron Carta’s forthcoming release, In A Concrete Room, the follow-up to their debut, Step Into The Plague.

The new song is available right now on all major streaming and digital music platforms here, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, TikTok, and more. It was mixed and mastered by Grammy Nominated Jacob Hansen and produced by Jono Bacon.

"Altrincham" was written and recorded by Baron Carta founder, Jono Bacon, and features the incredible near-four-octave range of legendary singer, Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear) and the solid rhythmic foundation of Morten Gade Sorensen (Pyramaze, Anubis Gate)

Right out of the gate "Altrincham" takes a firm kick to the gut with an upbeat, driving rhythm before launching into Scheepers’ gritty yet melodic vocals telling the story of the tension between Lord Altrincham and the Queen. The song is powered by heavy, Drop-A tuned guitars, combining upbeat grinding metal with huge choruses and harmonized guitar melodies. The low-end is held up competently with rich, melodic bass lines and a huge drum sound. "Altrincham" is no one-trick pony: it shows the versatility of Baron Carta’s writing.

Jono Bacon, founder of Baron Carta says, “'Altrincham is the first song on our upcoming record for a very specific reason: it lulls you into a false sense of security of what it is going to be, and then breaks that expectation as the song explores a range of modalities”. Bacon continues, “This is another step towards what I want Baron Carta to be: unrestrained by any specific genre or formula...just solid, heavy metal that can both snarl and surprise you in the same song.”

Baron Carta is changing the rules with how bands release music. Instead of a new album every two years, the band are releasing EPs twice a year.

“Fans want music more often”, says Jono Bacon, “Everywhere else...like Netflix, podcasts and beyond...we get content drip-fed to us. We want to take a bite out of that cherry and deliver heavy metal more regularly to Baron Carta fans. We are hoping other bands do the same”.

