PRIMAL FEAR To Release Code Red Album In September; European Tour Dates Confirmed

German metal commandos, Primal Fear, celebrated their 25th band anniversary with select events last year, including live shows and re-issuing their iconic self-titled debut album. The time was also spent preparing a huge sonic assault named Code Red that will be unleashed on September 1 through Atomic Fire.

Produced by bass player Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann, it will be mixed and mastered by long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again.

To give fans a first impression of the album, which is still in its recording stages, the group have unveiled its cover artwork which was designed by Stan W. Decker, and Primal Fear wouldn’t be Primal Fear if they didn’t announce the first leg of their upcoming European tour as well.

Kicking off with a hometown show at Stuttgart‘s Im Wizemann venue, the run will also lead the “eagles” to many other countries besides Germany and Switzerland. Special guests on this run will be none other than German power metallers The Unity (feat. members of Gamma Ray, Edguy, Primal Fear etc.) with further dates to be announced at a later point.

Don’t ignore the warning signals and get your tickets from metaltix.com before they’re gone!

Mat Sinner states, “The world is in a state of emergency, one catastrophe follows another. Code Red is our statement about the present and the title of our upcoming 14th studio album, which will be released directly at the tour start on September 1st. According to its title, it will be a heavy, powerful and uncompromising record - 110% Primal Fear!”

Code Red European Tour - Part 1 (with The Unity):

September

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Halle)

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

(Photo - Heilemania)