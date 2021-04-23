PRIMAL FEAR / VOODOO CIRCLE Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT Issues Update On First Ever Instrumental Solo Album - "Started Recording A New Song, Totally TOMMY BOLIN Style..."

Guitarist Alex Beyrodt (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle) recently announced he is working on his first ever instrumental album, a project that started in January. He has checked in with an update on his progress:

Beyrodt: "First song is already mixed by Charles Greywolf @ Studio Greywolf. It turned out very powerful and I’m totally excited. Yesterday, I started recording a new song, totally Tommy Bolin style (at least that’s what I feel). Exciting times in these dark days for artists! Trying to stay positive using the downtime to my advantage. It’s only Rock’n’Roll... that’s all I got."

On April 9th, Primal Fear released a 5-track single built around an exclusive new rendition of their achingly beautiful ballad "I Will Be Gone", re-recorded with none other than Finnish metal diva extraordinaire, Tarja Turunen. The band has checked in with the following update:

"It’s impossible ….. well, let’s make the impossible possible. What never happened before... for the first time Primal Fear entered the official German Single Charts and we’re more than excited! Thanks to Tarja Turunen Markus Staiger Markus Wosgien Flori Milz Nuclear Blast Ingo Spörl Stan W Decker Hansen Studios and of course our fans & friends! Much love."

“There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list,” Mat Sinner comments. “That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was totally relaxed and professional – a great experience also because Tarja’s and Ralf’s voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the Metal Commando saga with a unique chapter. We’re all really proud of this single.”

The Finnish icon can only agree: “I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in Primal Fear’s beautiful song ‘I Will Be Gone’. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment.”

The song, fragile and touching, gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja’s unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of Primal Fear. Yet, it’s not the only gift they deliver on this 5-track sensation - just take "Vote Of No Confidence" for example, an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited Metal Commando digipack, three more tracks complete this release; enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear", massive mid-tempo smasher "Leave Me Alone", and heavy metal monument "Second To None", making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another off shoot of a successful album.

Tracklisting:

"I Will Be Gone" (feat. Tarja Turunen)

"Vote For No Confidence"

"Rising Fear"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Second to None"