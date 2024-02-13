PRIMAL FEAR’s MAT SINNER – “For The First Time After The Artificial Respiration And Learning To Speak Again, I Was Back Today Behind A Microphone…”

Primal Fear bassist / co-founder Mat Sinner suffered an extreme adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 and in a new update, Sinner “was back today behind a microphone.”

The update reads: “For the first time after the artificial respiration and learning to speak again, I was back today behind a microphone in the studio. I still need to be a little more offensive to get back to 100% but I’m happy that there is a very positive progress, it felt surprisingly great and there is Ralf [Scheepers, Primal Fear vocalist] who knows what's the best for the Fear vocal department and adds more excitement.”

Primal Fear released their most recent album, Code Red, on Atomic Fire Records in September 2023. Sinner joined the band on stage for “Final Embrace” towards the end of the set at a show in Stuttgart, Germany at the album release show on September 1, 2023.

(Photo - Heiko Roith)