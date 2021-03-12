PRIMITAI Release Lyric Video For "Put To The Sword" Feat. SAXON's PAUL QUINN

UK rising metal force, Primitai, present their music video for the single "Put To The Sword” feat. Paul Quinn of Saxon. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming full-length album, Violence Of The Skies, that will be out on March 26 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Primitai commented: "'Put To The Sword' is a swashbuckling anthem about having zero tolerance to those that are deceitful or take advantage of you. The uplifting feel and melodic hooks capture the triumph of positivity over negativity. We are honoured to have a guest guitar solo by Paul Quinn of the mighty Saxon on this one, one of our biggest influences and inspirations - the gallop and swing of the riffs are a perfect fit for Paul's trademark bluesy and soulful licks. We can't wait to play this one live and get everyone singing along!"

The “Put To The Sword” single is now available across all digital and streaming platforms. Watch the lyric video below:

Violence Of The Skies will be released through ROAR! Rock of Angels Records, physically and digitally worldwide on March 26. Available on Digipak CD, Transparent Violet Vinyl (Ltd 300 copies) & Digital streaming/download format. Order here.