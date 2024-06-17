PRIMITIVE WARFARE To Launch "East Coast Assault" US Tour Tomorrow

American war metal entity, Primitive Warfare, will be launching their "East Coast Assault" tour in support of Ares Kingdom, along with Black Eucharist. The onslaught will launch its first strike in Atlanta, GA tomorrow, June 18, and will continue to lay waste to the states until it ceases fire on June 22 in New York City. The full itinerary can be found below.

Dates:

June

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Rabbit Hole

20 - Richmond, VA - Banditos

21 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

22 - New York, NY - Gold Sounds

The band's debut full-length, Extinction Protocol, was unleashed on May 10 on vinyl format in limited edition Black Phosphorous and White Phosphorous variants in undisclosed quantities by Stygian Black Hand. The record was also made available on compact disc format by Godz ov War Productions.

Order here.

Extinction Protocol tracklisting:

"Pulpit of the Conqueror (Mutually Assured Desecration)"

"Nuclear Regression"

"Engulfed By Satanic Might"

"Spears of Emission"

"Witness!"

"Extinction Protocol"

"Iron Sight Omnipotence"

"Heretic Crusade"

"Heretic Crusade" video:

(Photo - Jeff Howlett)