PRIMUS Announce Departure Of Drummer TIM "HERB" ALEXANDER - "It Came As A Complete Shock To All Of Us"

Primus has announced the departure of drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander. The band shared the following message via Facebook:

"On Thursday, October 17th, we received an email from Tim "Herb" Alexander expressing that effective immediately he would no longer be involved with Primus. It came as a complete shock to all of us here in the Primus camp.

"On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out. After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has “lost his passion for playing”. As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.

"We considered cancelling the annual New Year’s show, but after much talk Les and Ler have decided to pivot to an augmented version of Primus featuring members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade. This will be an exciting special, one-time event.

"As far as future Primus, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with Tool and others. Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne.



"For Sessanta, Primus plans on searching for the “greatest drummer on earth”. Details to follow...

"Thank you for all your support and understanding."

Sessanta, the sold-out tour that brought Puscifer, Primus and A Perfect Circle together - not only sharing the stage but also swapping musicians throughout an unforgettable evening celebrating Maynard James Keenan’s 60th birthday - returns for a six-week US trek in spring 2025.

“The Sessanta run was by far the most fun and delicious extended birthday party I’ve ever had thanks to all of the attendees and the master musicianship of Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. No comparison,” Keenan shares. “Decided we need to share this with people who missed the first round in places we couldn’t get to. Strap in.”

While each group performs their distinctive sets, the musicians continually rotate throughout the night. Primus members join Puscifer’s performance, A Perfect Circle’s bandmates pop up during Primus’ set, and so on. Special guests on the previous performances included Troy Van Leeuwen, James Iha, Sean Lennon, Paz Lenchantin, and Keenan’s Tool bandmates: Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, and Adam Jones.

A commemorative Sessanta E.P.P.P. was released earlier this year, featuring one new track from A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus, each co-written by Keenan.

Tickets with VIP options available via Tour.puscifer.com.

Sessanta V2.0 dates:

April

24 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

25 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

May

1 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

4 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

6 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

14 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center

17 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

18 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

25 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

29 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June

1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

3 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

6 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7 - Auburn (Seattle), WA - White River Amphitheatre