PRIMUS Cancels European Fall Tour "Due To Unavoidable Logistical Challenges"

Primus have canceled the European leg of their A Tribute To Kings tour. A message from the band follows:

"We are very sorry to announce that due to unavoidable logistical challenges, Primus has cancelled the upcoming European tour dates scheduled for the fall of 2022. We apologize to our fans who were planning to attend and look forward to performing in Europe again soon. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase."

(Photo - Randy Johnson)