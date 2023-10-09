PRIMUS Legend LES CLAYPOOL Announces Solo Career Box Set Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years

In a celebratory return to his roots, the legendary bassist Les Claypool has announced the Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years Box Set, slated for release on February 9. Spanning the illustrious and eclectic moments of his solo career, this compilation is a tribute to the dynamic range of musical avenues Claypool has explored over the years. Featuring projects such as the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains, and The Fancy Band, this 5-album set is a treat for both seasoned aficionados and new listeners.

The 5-album collection will include Live Frogs Sets 1 & 2, the sought-after Purple Onion, Of Whales & Woe, & Of Fungi & Foe LPs. Listeners will also experience The Big Eyeball In the Sky, now available with remastered audio on limited edition, colored 180-gram vinyl. Bundle options include an exclusive t-shirt and a limited-edition screen-printed poster, designed by Matt Leunig.

The set is now available for preorder at Club Bastardo.

The announcement of Adverse Yaw comes on the heels of the launch of Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s The Hunt for Green October Tour, which kicks off in Oakland, CA this Wednesday, October 11 for their last Bay Area performance of the year. The fall tour will also include a number of east coast performances, including The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on Friday, October 20, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, October 22, and the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 25.

When the Frog Brigade returns to the road this week, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of Frog Brigade material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. In addition, The Hunt For Green October Tour will be the last chance for fans to experience the band's take on Pink Floyd Animals, which they are performing in its entirety each night.

The Hunt for Green October Tour will also introduce an exciting fan-centric feature: the "lilypad.” At all upcoming general admission shows, a special green section will be marked near the stage, known as the "lilypad,” welcoming attendees dressed in costume or donning the Fearless Flying Brigade Frog Hat. In additional, all attendees, whether at seated or general admission shows, are encouraged to "let their frog flag fly" and attend in their most creative costumes. A contest at every show will reward one outstanding costume-clad fan with an autographed show poster.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Hunt For Green October Tour:

October

11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

14 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

18 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

20 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre*

21 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater*

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*

27 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

(Photo - Paul Haggard)