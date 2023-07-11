PRIMUS Mastermind LES CLAYPOOL's FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE Announce Additional The Hunt For Green October Tour East Coast Performances

As they near the final performances of their 41-date Summer of Green Tour 2023, which marked the band’s first performances in 20 years, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade have announced additional dates for The Hunt for Green October Tour, which launches in Oakland, CA on Wednesday, October 11 for their last Bay Area performance of the year.

In addition to the previously announced run, the band’s fall appearances will include a number of east coast performances, including The Palace Theatre in Albany, NY on Friday, October 20, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, October 22, and the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Wednesday, October 25.

A limited artist pre-sale for the additional dates will open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12 at 10 AM local time using the code WHAMOLA. General public on sale is this Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time. All show and ticket/VIP information can be found at lesclaypool.com/.

When the Frog Brigade returns to the road in October, they will be treating fans to a new, two-set show that delves deeper into their own remarkable catalog. Fans can look forward to a variety of Frog Brigade material that wasn't performed this summer, as the band explores new musical territories and treats fans to a two-set show filled with surprises. In addition, The Hunt For Green October Tour will be the last chance for fans to experience the band's take on Pink Floyd Animals, which they are performing in its entirety each night.

Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from Primus, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire Festival before embarking on several celebrated US tours. The band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album Purple Onion in 2002. The return of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade follows a busy year for Claypool, who in addition to performing with Bastard Jazz on NYE and throughout winter 2022, traveled the country with Primus for the band’s wildly popular A Tribute To Kings Tour. Last year also saw the release of Primus’ first new music in more than five years, the sprawling 3-song Conspiranoid EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track, “Conspiranoia,” and second single, “Follow The Fool.”

Claypool is one of the most unlikely success stories in entertainment history. His trademark voice, thumping bass lines and unique worldview have become the calling cards for a number of wildly successful and influential albums in the last two decades. But through his myriad of musical and creative projects, Claypool has also become a favorite of jam banders, funk connoisseurs and pretty much everything in-between.

“Let’s put it this way … I think, with Primus and without, I’ve played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair,” he comments. “You could say I’m the guy who doesn’t fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere.”

The Hunt For Green October Tour:

October

11 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

12 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

14 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

17 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

18 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

20 – Albany, NY – The Palace Theatre*

21 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

24 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater*

25 – Philadelphia, PA – Fillmore*

27 – Live Oak, FL – Hulaween

29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

30 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

31 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

*Announced today, on sale July 14