PRIMUS Mastermind LES CLAYPOOL's FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE Release Pro-Shot Video For Performance Of PINK FLOYD's "Pigs"
September 6, 2023, an hour ago
As they prepare for The Hunt For Green October Tour, kicking off on Wednesday, October 11 in Oakland, CA for their final Bay Area show of the year, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has unveiled a pro-shot video capturing their rendition of Pink Floyd's "Pigs”, live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.
After performing Pink Floyd’s entire Animals album during their summer tour - celebrating the band’s reunion after two decades - this upcoming tour presents the last opportunity for fans to witness their unique take on Animals, performed in full each evening. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
The Hunt For Green October Tour:
October
11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
12 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
14 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
15 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
18 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
20 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre*
21 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*
24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater*
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*
27 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween
29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
30 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
(Photo - Paul Haggard)