PRIMUS Mastermind LES CLAYPOOL's FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE Release Pro-Shot Video For Performance Of PINK FLOYD's "Pigs"

As they prepare for The Hunt For Green October Tour, kicking off on Wednesday, October 11 in Oakland, CA for their final Bay Area show of the year, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has unveiled a pro-shot video capturing their rendition of Pink Floyd's "Pigs”, live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.

After performing Pink Floyd’s entire Animals album during their summer tour - celebrating the band’s reunion after two decades - this upcoming tour presents the last opportunity for fans to witness their unique take on Animals, performed in full each evening. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Hunt For Green October Tour:

October

11 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

12 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

14 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

17 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

18 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

20 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre*

21 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre*

22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater*

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore*

27 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween

29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

30 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

(Photo - Paul Haggard)