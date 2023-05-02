PRIMUS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Members Cover Tool's "Ænima"; Official Live Video Posted

Primus, Tool’s Danny Carey & Justin Chancellor, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen have just released a live video of Tool’s classic song, "Ænima". The performance was shot this month at an intimate benefit concert at The Belasco in LA in support of their close friend, film director, screenwriter, and animator Jimmy Hayward, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Watch the clip below.

Exclusive, one-of-a-kind merchandise from the night, autographed by all performers, is currently being auctioned here, with 100% of proceeds going to support Hayward, as he continues to battle this invasive disease. Bids can be made until May 10 at 3 PM, ET/12 PM, PT. A GoFundMe has also been set-up to raise funds to support Hayward and his family. Donations can be made here.

Signed items featured in the auction include:

- Dunable Cyclops Guitar

- Dunable USA Custom Yeti Bass

- Dunlop Justin Chancellor Signature Cry Baby Wah Pedal

- Danny Carey Custom Drum Head

- Limited Edition Concert Poster

“Every now and again cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us,” Claypool commented. “Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward. Over the past couple years Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time.”

Claypool is currently gearing up for a massive 41-date Summer of Green Tour 2023 with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, which marks the band’s first appearances together in 20-years. Kicking off in Stateline, NV on Wednesday, May 17 before winding its way from coast-to-coast, the tour will feature several festival appearances, including the Summer Camp Music Festival, the Mountain Music Festival, the Riverbend Music Festival, and the Peach Music Festival. Featuring Les Claypool (bass), Sean Lennon (guitar), Harry Waters (keys), Paulo Baldi (drums), Mike Dillon (percussion), and Skerik (horns), the set will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic tenth studio album Animals, which was famously captured on the band’s second 2001 live recording, Live Frogs Set 2.

Select June performances will include a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s Remain In Light Tour, which finds the Talking Heads members performing songs from a monumental period of the band’s history alongside a powerhouse band. Additional support throughout the tour include Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H., and Moon Duo.

The return of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade follows Primus’ wildly popular A Tribute To Kings Tour, paying tribute to Rush, which toured the country in 2022. Last year also saw the release of Primus’ first new music in more than five years, the sprawling 3-song Conspiranoid EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track, “Conspiranoia,” and second single, “Follow The Fool”.

