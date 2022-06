PRO-PAIN Announced European Tour For August / September 2022

New York hard core legends Pro-Pain are returning to the road in Europe this summer. Their schedule is available below.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

August

12 - Utrecht, Netherlands - dB's

13 - Oostburg, netherlands - Kashfest

14 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz

20 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

25 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset

26 - Winistorf, Switzerland - Estrich

September

2 - Merseburg, Germany - Merseburg Rock Night Festival

7 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

8 - Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika

9 - Jablunkov, Czech Republic - Southock Cafe

10 - Pardubice, Czech Republic - Zuty Pes