PROCOL HARUM To Release New EP Missing Persons

The Esoteric Antenna label has announced the release of a new CD EP by the legendary Procol Harum.

Missing Persons was completed during lockdown, after founder and lead singer Gary Brooker rediscovered a CD of rough mixes of two studio tracks the band had laid down during a previous session. “They weren’t written last week, neither are they old,” says Gary, but the precise date of the original recordings remains a mystery. With the world locked down Gary and the band revisited these tracks and they now proudly sit alongside the band’s venerable catalogue.

The title track “Missing Persons (Alive Forever)” is a particularly poignant and emotive song, and a fine example of the musical tradition of Procol Harum. Gary adds: “Keith Reid’s lyrics sound incredibly apt for the time we’re living in, this is the sound of Procol Harum today.” The EP’s other new song “War Is Not Healthy” is also a touching observation of war and its impact on humanity.

Tracklisting:

“Missing Persons (Alive Forever)”

“War Is Not Healthy”

“Missing Persons (Alive Forever)” (Edited Version)

Procol Harum:

Gary Brooker (vocals, piano)

Geoff Whitehorn (guitar)

Josh Phillips (organ)

Geoff Dunn (drums)

Matt Pegg (bass)

(Photo by: Deacon Comms)