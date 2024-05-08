Producer And Underground Rock Icon STEVE ALBINI Dead At 61; Recorded Albums For NIRVANA, PIXIES And More

Steve Albini, an icon of indie rock as both a producer and performer, died on Tuesday, May 7 of a heart attack, staff at his recording studio, Electrical Audio, confirmed to Pitchfork.

As well as fronting underground rock lynchpins including Shellac and Big Black, Albini was a legend of the recording studio, though he preferred the term “engineer” to “producer.” He recorded Nirvana’s In Utero, Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, PJ Harvey’s Rid Of Me, and countless more classic albums, and remained an outspoken critic of exploitative music industry practices until his final years.

Shellac were preparing to tour their first album in a decade, To All Trains, which is scheduled for release next week. Steve Albini was 61 years old.

