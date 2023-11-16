Producer BIG CHRIS FLORES Shares Full SLASH / CHESTER BENNINGTON Collaboration "Crazy"

Music producer Big Chris Flores, who worked with Slash on collaborations with Fergie, Rihanna, and Chester Bennington, has returned to the Appetite For Distortion podcast to discuss his work on the new Lynch Mob with George Lynch. Also, Chris shares the full unreleased demo of the song "Crazy" featuring Slash with the late Chester Bennington. This episode is the only place to hear this lost track. Hear the song at the 01:11:12 mark below.

"Crazy" was due to appear on Slash's first solo album, released in 2010, but he ended up recording it with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister under a new title, "Doctor Alibi".