Producer BIG CHRIS FLORES Talks SLASH / CHESTER BENNINGTON Collaboration, Shares Snippet Of Unreleased Song "Crazy"

Music producer Big Chris Flores, who worked with Slash on collaborations with Fergie, Rihanna, and Chester Bennington, recently guested on the Appetite For Distortion podcast and discussed these pairings, including the Slash / Chester Bennington song "Crazy". In addition, an unreleased one minute clip of the song courtesy of Flores can be heard below.

"Crazy" was due to appear on Slash's first solo album, released in 2010, but he ended up recording it with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister under a new title, "Doctor Alibi".