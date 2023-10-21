Producer BOB EZRIN Turned This "Boring" PINK FLOYD Song Into The Band's Only #1 Hit; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"The backstory of today’s classic rock epic reads like the front page of The National Enquirer. 'Another Brick In The Wall' by Pink Floyd from their landmark record, The Wall, but at first it was only a minute long and musically it was a little boring. It would take producer Bob Ezrin's secret mission and a fair amount of subterfuge to turn this 'Another Brick In the Wall' to into the monster anthem it is today. With Roger Waters's prophetic lyrics and David Gilmour’s disco guitar riff, it’s the tale of one of the most controversial songs ever to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And you’re not going to believe just how controversial it was."