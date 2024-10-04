Producer EDDIE KRAMER On JIMI HENDRIX’s Life In New York – “He Was So Much Fun In The Studio”

The official Jimi Hendrix YouTube channel has uploaded a video of Steven Van Zandt interviewing Colette Harron and Eddie Kramer about the New York City life of the legendary guitarist.

Kramer engineered Jimi’s Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold As Love, Electric Ladyland albums and the live release Band Of Gypsys. The famed producer would also handled Hendrix’s first posthumous album, ‘71s The Cry Of Love.

Kramer remembers Jimi being “so much fun in the studio.” Kramer remarks when Jimi’s band was in a rut laying down a song, the guitarist would play something silly like the theme to the Batman television show to loosen up his bandmates.

Colette Harron was a ‘60s style icon that was responsible for the style and fashion for Hendrix.