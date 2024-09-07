Producer GLENN FRICKER Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios. Watch below.

Fricker - who has also made a name for himself with his no-holds-barred reviews of guitars, assorted gear, the music industry, and bass players - recently shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Fricker: "Bands want to be successful, yet roll thier eyes at the notion of taking time to do photos. I tried to organize three different shoots, and only one band showed. Here's why that's a REALLY dumb idea. And how to do great photos, for dirt cheap!"