Producer GLENN FRICKER Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video
September 7, 2024, 47 minutes ago
The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios. Watch below.
Fricker - who has also made a name for himself with his no-holds-barred reviews of guitars, assorted gear, the music industry, and bass players - recently shared a new video via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.
Fricker: "Bands want to be successful, yet roll thier eyes at the notion of taking time to do photos. I tried to organize three different shoots, and only one band showed. Here's why that's a REALLY dumb idea. And how to do great photos, for dirt cheap!"