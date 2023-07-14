Producer GLENN FRICKER Showcases Toronto-Based Vicious Guitars Flying V Custom Shop; Test Drives New KAGE Model (Video)

Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios, has also made a name for himself with his no-holds-barred reviews of guitars, assorted gear, and bass players. In the clip below, Fricker goes on a road trip to the independent Flying V custom shop in Toronto, Vicious Guitars.

Fricker: "V style guitars are quite simply cooler than everything else. After featuring so many on the show, I finally found a custom builder to build my dream V! Vicious sent me the gutiar to make the video with. They don't control any content being made. My opinions are my own."

