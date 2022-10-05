Producer GLENN FRICKER Test Drives ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS' Signature Devil's Triad Pedal

Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios, has checked in with a new review video. This time out, Fricker torture tests the new Devil's Triad signature pedal from Arch Enemy / former Nevermore guitarist, Jeff Loomis.

Fricker: "Disclosure: AllPedal sent me this. No cash has exchanged hands and nobody gets to see the video before it goes live. I don't even get an affiliate percentage on it."

Designed by Loomis to be his all-in-one pedal, The Devil’s Triad has drive, boost, delay, and reverb functionality, and has the ability to be used as a preamp. Loomis also worked with All-Pedal to replicate his presets into Lead Guitar, Rhythm Guitar, Delay Cascade options.

Even better - everyone who purchases one of The Devil’s Triad signature pedals will be entered to win a Jeff Loomis Signature Jackson 7- string guitar, Gator hard guitar case and Gator guitar stand through All-Pedal.

Check out the full video of Loomis shredding through his walkthrough of the pedal below, and find more information here.

Loomis: “We have put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this project to absolutely dial in my tone. From developing the circuit to the artwork design, we have had a blast putting this thing together for you guys, and I really hope you all dig it. I look forward to seeing you guys shred with this thing!”