Producer GLENN FRICKER Test Drives ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS' Signature Devil's Triad Pedal
October 5, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Canadian producer Glenn Fricker, the recording engineer at Spectre Sound Studios, has checked in with a new review video. This time out, Fricker torture tests the new Devil's Triad signature pedal from Arch Enemy / former Nevermore guitarist, Jeff Loomis.
Fricker: "Disclosure: AllPedal sent me this. No cash has exchanged hands and nobody gets to see the video before it goes live. I don't even get an affiliate percentage on it."
Designed by Loomis to be his all-in-one pedal, The Devil’s Triad has drive, boost, delay, and reverb functionality, and has the ability to be used as a preamp. Loomis also worked with All-Pedal to replicate his presets into Lead Guitar, Rhythm Guitar, Delay Cascade options.
Even better - everyone who purchases one of The Devil’s Triad signature pedals will be entered to win a Jeff Loomis Signature Jackson 7- string guitar, Gator hard guitar case and Gator guitar stand through All-Pedal.
Check out the full video of Loomis shredding through his walkthrough of the pedal below, and find more information here.
Loomis: “We have put so much blood, sweat, and tears into this project to absolutely dial in my tone. From developing the circuit to the artwork design, we have had a blast putting this thing together for you guys, and I really hope you all dig it. I look forward to seeing you guys shred with this thing!”