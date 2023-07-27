Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring producer / songwriter Rick Beato. They discuss Beato's musical past, a day in the life, music theory, ear training, Beato's favourite metal amplifier, and more.

Beato, who has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music, talks guitar playing and gear with three guitar icons: John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders), and Devin Townsend in the clip below.