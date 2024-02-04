Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO In The Room With Guitarists MATTEO MANCUSO And MATEUS ASATO

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - has shared a new video in his In The Room series featuring his two favourite up-and-coming guitarists, Matteo Mancuso and Mateus Asato.

Beato recently shared the video below with the following introduction:

"In this episode, I interview Italian guitar phenom Matteo Mancuso. We discuss his unique fingerstyle playing, his lightning fast melodic runs, and wide variety of influences. Many people consider Matteo to be the greatest guitarist on the scene today."