Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Interviews MATTEO MANCUSO - "The World's Greatest Guitarist?" (Video)
January 15, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - has shared a new video along with the following introduction:
"In this episode, I interview Italian guitar phenom Matteo Mancuso. We discuss his unique fingerstyle playing, his lightning fast melodic runs, and wide variety of influences. Many people consider Matteo to be the greatest guitarist on the scene today."