Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO Interviews MOHINI DEY - "The Bassist Everyone's Talking About" (Video)

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - has shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"In this episode I interview bass phenom Mohini Dey Hartsuch. Merging her Indian musical roots with rock, funk, jazz and metal, Mohini is renowned for her exceptional skill and versatility across multiple genres. In this interview, we explore the journey of a musician who's redefining the boundaries of bass playing. "

On December 6th, 2023 guitar legend Steve Vai performed at Phoenix MarketCity Kurla in Mumbai, India. During the encore, he invited Mohini Dey to the stage to perform 'Taurus Bulba' with the band. Dey shared the video below.

Dey: "Was an absolute pleasure performing with Steve Vai as a surprise guest for the encore song, 'Taurus Bulba'. I am also going to be teaching and performing at Vai Academy from the 2-5 Jan 2024."

Back in July 2020, Vai revealed he had collaborated with Dey on her first ever solo release:

"My good friend Mohini Dey is debuting her first solo release. I first heard Mohini playing bass a few years ago and was instantly aware that she was an inspired player. The work she did on my song 'Bop!' from Modern Primitive is an example of her amazing musical instincts and performance ability. And now with her new solo release, you can experience a whole record of her splendors. Of course, I was eager to throw something down on one of the songs on her new record and this track 'Can You Feel Me?' is that track. I actually get to trade fusiony runs with a sax! Enjoy."