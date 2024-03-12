Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO's New Livestream Interview With EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Available

On March 11th, songwriter / producer Rick Beato shared a late night livestream interview with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Check out the 60+ minute chat below.

Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.

SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side Of The Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

“Other Side Of The Rainbow” video:

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: