Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO's New Livestream Interview With EXTREME Guitarist NUNO BETTENCOURT Available
March 12, 2024, 46 minutes ago
On March 11th, songwriter / producer Rick Beato shared a late night livestream interview with Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. Check out the 60+ minute chat below.
Extreme - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - released their latest album, SIX, last year via earMusic.
SIX was recorded at Nuno Bettencourt’s home studio in Los Angeles. The album swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. Order SIX here.
SIX tracklisting:
"Rise"
"#Rebel"
"Banshee"
"Other Side Of The Rainbow"
"Small Town Beautiful"
"The Mask"
"Thicker Than Blood"
"Save Me"
"Hurricane"
"X Out"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Here's To The Losers"
