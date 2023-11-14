Producer TOM WERMAN Discusses Working With CHEAP TRICK, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TWISTED SISTER, And More On Three Sides Of The Coin; Video

Producer Tom Werman guests on Episode 551 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast.

A message states: "Fascinating interview this week with legendary producer Tom Werman. Tom starts by taking us back to working with Wicked Lester and then the performance when KISS auditioned for Epic Records and what his bosses response was. We then move on to many of the bands he produced, hearing some amazing stories!

"As an A&R man at Epic Records, Werman helped introduce the world to REO Speedwagon, Boston, Ted Nugent, and Cheap Trick; he also discovered KISS, Rush, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but his record label passed on all of them. Then, as an independent producer, he oversaw landmark albums by Mötley Crüe (Shout At The Devil), Twisted Sister (Stay Hungry), Lita Ford (Dangerous Curves), Jeff Beck (Live With Jan Hammer), Poison (Open Up And Say … Ahh!), and many more. All in all, his record-making résumé includes twenty-three gold- or platinum-selling albums and cumulative sales of more than fifty-two million copies."

