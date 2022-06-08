Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Sea" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has slowly but surely been drawn into the rock and metal world over the last year. Join her as she listens to the Ronnie James Dio-era Black Sabbath classic, "Children Of The Sea".

Elizabeth: "I plan to listen to everything Dio has ever recorded because to me, he is just that vocal genius that demands the attention. And this time, we're going back to the top requested song by all of you on our last Dio poll, 'Children Of The Sea'. I wanted the studio version to get every single morsel of his vocals in the cleanest audio we could find, so here we go!"

