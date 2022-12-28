Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of BLIND GUARDIAN's "Violent Shadows" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Blind Guardian's "Violent Shadows".

Elizabeth: "Most know I love the Stormlight Archives book series by Brandon Sanderson. I even have two shardblades in the back of my office. So when prepping for my interview with Hansi, I saw Blind Guardian covered my favorite character, Kaladin, and wrote a song about him. How could I NOT do this song?!"

Check out her new interview with Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch below.