Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of BOSTON Classic "More Than A Feeling" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes the Boston classic "More Than A Feeling".

Elizabeth: "So I have heard this before, but I've never done a deep dive analysis of Boston's 'More Than A Feeling'. As this one a patron choice poll, I'm excited to dig in deep and reveal what makes Brad Delp's vocals amazing!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.