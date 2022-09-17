Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of FAITH NO MORE's "Midlife Crisis" Live - "My Intro To Monster Vocal Talent MIKE PATTON"

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Faith No More's "Midlife Crisis" performed live.

Elizabeth: "For the last couple years, Mike Patton's name and Faith No More has been coming up in nearly every discussion for future analysis videos. So I then polled you all which song I should start with, and this was your second most popular choice. This recording apparently shows off much of his range, and is the PERFECT introduction to this monster vocal talent."

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.