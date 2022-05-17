Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of Live DEEP PURPLE Classic "Perfect Strangers" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has slowly but surely been drawn into the rock and metal world over the last year. In the clip below she shares her reaction and analysis of the Deep Purple classic "Perfect Strangers" performed live.

Elizabeth: "I have been absolutely enthralled by Ian Gillan's vocal prowess, and Richie Blackmore's captivating guitar solos. So here we are with the next of your most recommended Deep Purple songs, this time without a solo for me to interrupt with a pause (Richie Blackmore has said this is his favorite Deep Purple song despite the lack of a guitar solo!) Let's get to it!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.