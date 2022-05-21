Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of Live METALLICA Classic "Fade To Black" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has slowly but surely been drawn into the rock and metal world over the last year. Join her as she listens, for the first time, to Metallica performing "Fade To Black" live at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NB on September 6th 2018.

Elizabeth: "I have absolutely LOVED my Metallica journey so far. Kirk keeping me insulated while I slowly listen to your suggestions has given me a really good baseline for what I'm imagining is such a deep and emotionally lyrical band. 'Fade To Black' is another example of a cry to the skies in pain, and this performance once again gives me chills."

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.