Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of METALLICA Classic "Nothing Else Matters" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes the Metallica classic, "Nothing Else Matters".

Elizabeth: "I have had quite an experience with Metallica so far, and am completely convinced that they're one of the most important and influential metal bands I've come across so far. This was recommended by you all overwhelmingly, and I can see why. It took quite a bit of effort to hold back my tears, and I am ready for my next Metallica song!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Myles Kennedy. Watch for more, coming soon.