Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Motörhead's iconic calling card, "Ace Of Spades".

Elizabeth: "For years now, Lemmy Kilmister has been on all of your lips with regards to honoring heavy metal, and his unique sound. Well, today, I dive deep into Motörhead and their massively popular song 'Ace Of Spades' to break down one of the icons of heavy metal. Wish me luck!

