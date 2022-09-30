Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of New DEVIN TOWNSEND Single "Call Of The Void" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Devin Townsend's new Lightwork single, "Call Of The Void".

Elizabeth: "Many of you know that I sang some backing vocals for Devin Townsend's upcoming album, Lightwork, set to release later this year. And as I haven't had the pleasure to listen to the album just yet, getting exclusive early access to the second single Devin's releasing is just absolute gold. And I was not expecting this!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy and Townsend.

Townsend, recently announced his forthcoming new album, Lightwork,, due out on October 28 via InsideOut Music. Following months of hard work finishing the album, as well as an extensive European touring schedule that included two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Devin is very pleased to reveal more new music taken from his much-anticipated studio album.

Now available everywhere globally, the video for “Call Of The Void” is the second track taken from the upcoming album Lightwork. Continuing the story that started in the clip for “Moonpeople”, the new music video was once again created by Devin himself and you can watch it below.

As explained to the world from the man himself, Devin comments: “The concept of the song is based around the ‘call of the void’ as an analogy for intrusive thoughts. I first heard the term describing 'the temptation to hurl yourself over the cliff when you’re driving a car'… or to 'put your hand in the fire when you know you’ll get burned’ etc… thoughts that you know are wrong, but you fear that you won’t be able to control the impulses to deny it. The point being: often I feel we have a choice and trying not to lose sight of that was very important to me during recent difficult times.”

In terms of the visuals, Devin elaborates: “All through lockdown, I really fell in love with ‘cabview train journeys’ that ‘Railway Cowgirl’ and others were posting on YouTube. Essentially, they are often full, first-person journeys to cold and distant places, far from the chaos of the world, with a sense of constant momentum really calmed me. Maybe being on tour for so many years is what made it a comfort to watch during lockdown, but in any event, I started writing with the videos playing in the background in the studio and so I thought it would be appropriate for this video. (Thank you 'Railway Cowgirl’ for the permission to use these clips. if while viewing this video you enjoy the footage, please visit her YouTube channel, and check out all her wonderful content.)

In regards to the ’story’ of these three videos, the character is now on the train headed to where the Lighthouse is located.

So, there you go… song two. It’s about not letting the chaos of the world shake you. Trying to stay calm at our center to try and get through it all.

Take care =) Dev”

After a few exceptionally long years full of personal change and near manic levels of creative activity, Canadian musician Devin Townsend releases his follow up to 2019’s well received Empath in the form of his new release, Lightwork. Assembled from a barrage of material written during the pandemic, Lightwork (and its companion album of B-sides and demos; Nightwork) represents Devin at this stage of his life, post pandemic, and his reflections on what he (and many of us) have all gone through.

For Lightwork, Devin decided to see what would happen if he included a producer (an experiment he has been excited to attempt for some time) to help guide this selection of material. He chose long-time friend Garth “GGGarth” Richardson to help bring this idea to fruition, and through a difficult (but wonderful) process, the next Devin album have been delivered. The name Lightwork represents the music, as well as the act of creating music, as a kind of ‘light in the dark’ while trying to navigate the seemingly endless challenges that life can often present. When things seem like there’s “no way out” or that a situation becomes seemingly insurmountable, the connection to music, family, and creativity became a light in the dark that is the bedrock of this wonderful album.

Featuring artwork by frequent collaborator Travis Smith, Lightwork arrives in several editions including a Limited Deluxe Orange 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray boxset that includes both Lightwork & its companion album Nightwork on both CD & Vinyl, as well as a Blu-ray including 5.1 surround sound, album commentary & visuals, art-cards & extensive perfect-bound booklet, all contained in a lift-off lid box. There will also be a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Limited 2CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album.

