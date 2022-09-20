Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Reaction And Analysis Of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Diary Of A Madman" - "I Needed More RANDY RHOADS"

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Ozzy Ossbourne's "Diary Of A Madman".

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Devin Townsend, Dream Theater, Metallica, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple and Myles Kennedy.

Elizabeth: "I needed more Randy Rhoads. I've been wanting to have more Ozzy on the channel, but frankly I am just enamored with Randy's stylization and the classical nature of his melodies. You all recommended I pull this one from the past, and so 'Diary Of A Madman' it is!"

Ozzy Osbourne has achieved his first #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with his latest studio effort, Patient Number 9, reports Keith Caulfield of Billboard. The set sold 52,500 copies in the U.S. in the week ending September 15th.

Patient Number 9 also opens at #1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Tastemaker Albums, and Vinyl Albums.

Of Patient Number 9’s 52,500 copies sold in its first week, physical sales comprise 44,500 (16,500 on vinyl; 27,500 on CD; and 500 on cassette) and digital downloads comprise 8,000.

Patient Number 9 is Osbourne’s seventh Top 10 on the Top Album Sales chart, dating back to its 1991 launch. Ozzy previously visited the Top 10 with: Ordinary Man (#2 in 2020), Scream (#4 in 2010), Black Rain (#3 in 2007), Down To Earth (#4 in 2001), Ozzmosis (#4 in 1995) and No More Tears (#7 in 1991).

Produced by Andrew Watt, Patient Number 9 marks Ozzy’s 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy record and maybe more. Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list featured guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-master Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One Of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead And Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Patient Number 9" video:

"One Of Those Days" video: