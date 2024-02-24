Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of AC/DC Classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the AC/DC classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".

Elizabeth: "We started my AC/DC journey with "Thunderstruck" and Brian Johnson's smokey vocals. Immediately, I was informed that I should have started with Bon Scott and I understand now. His charisma and stylization are so intriguing, so much so that I decided to jump into another one of his classics, 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap'!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Whitesnake and Guns N' Roses.

AC/DC recently announced their first tour in 8 years and have now added three new dates to their spring / summer European tour with a second show in Seville, Spain, a second show in Dresden, Germany, and a second show in Hannover, Germany.

"We are thrilled to finally announce the 'Power Up' European Tour. Angus, Brian, Stevie, and Matt will be joined by Chris Chaney to carry the torch for Cliff," said the band in a recent statement. "The tour will see us play shows across Germany, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France & Ireland this Summer. We can't wait to see you all out there."

Tour dates are as follows:

May

17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park

Tickets went on sale today,February 16th.

AC/DC recently shared the video below via social media, featuring the lightning bolt from their logo, and including the text, “Are you ready?” “Are You Ready” from 1990’s The Razors Edge soundtracks the teaser.