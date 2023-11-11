Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of GUNS N' ROSES Classic "November Rain" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes the Guns N' Roses classic. "November Rain".

Elizabeth: "I admit, when I heard 'Sweet Child O' Mine' by Guns N' Roses for the very first time, I was not a fan of Axl Rose's voice. Granted, it was a live performance and I was instructed to listen to a studio version for the next analysis - and I'm glad I did. This performance was a bit more moving, a lot more impressive, and has me intrigued to hear a little more of GNR."

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend and AC/DC.

Guns N’ Roses released a new single, "Perhaps", back in August. Its b-side, "The General" - written during the sessions for the band's Chinese Democracy album - made it live debut on November 2nd during the band's show at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below: