Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of OPETH Classic "Blackwater Park" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the Opeth classic, "Blackwater Park".

Elizabeth: "It's been far too long since my first listen to Opeth with a cocktail in hand, not really knowing what I was about to get myself in to. It's been years since 'Harlequin Forest' and 'Ghost of Perdition', and I wanted to dive back into Mikael's harsh vocals again on the back of our Distortion study. And by dive back in, I mean another full hour long analysis."

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses and The Cult.

Opeth are very pleased to announce a new tour for North America this October. The trek launches on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI, and wraps up on October 31 in San Francisco, CA

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales starting tomorrow. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

October

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia

16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin

25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield