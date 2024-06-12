Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of OPETH Classic "Blackwater Park" (Video)
June 12, 2024, 57 minutes ago
Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the Opeth classic, "Blackwater Park".
Elizabeth: "It's been far too long since my first listen to Opeth with a cocktail in hand, not really knowing what I was about to get myself in to. It's been years since 'Harlequin Forest' and 'Ghost of Perdition', and I wanted to dive back into Mikael's harsh vocals again on the back of our Distortion study. And by dive back in, I mean another full hour long analysis."
Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses and The Cult.
Opeth are very pleased to announce a new tour for North America this October. The trek launches on October 11 in Milwaukee, WI, and wraps up on October 31 in San Francisco, CA
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time, with various pre-sales starting tomorrow. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
October
11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom
14 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
15 - Montréal, QC - L'Olympia
16 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
18 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
23 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
24 - Austin, TX - Emo’s Austin
25 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield