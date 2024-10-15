Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of POWERWOLF's "1589" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of Powerwolf's recent single, "1589".

Elizabeth: "Nothing is better to me on Halloween than some spooky music, and I usually opt for some a cappella arrangements, or maybe a little Michael Jackson. But how about some opera? That's what I think of Attila when I hear Powerwolf: operatic. Then we bring out the wolves!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Opeth, ZZ Top and The Cult.

Germany's Powerwolf recently wrapped up their North American tour in support of their new album, Wake Up The Wicked. Fan-filmed video of their full show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD on September 5 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Bless 'Em With The Blade"

"Incense & Iron"

"Army of the Night"

"Sinners of the Seven Seas"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With the Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"1589"

"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"

"Stossgebet"

"Fire and Forgive"

"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"

"Alive or Undead"

"Heretic Hunters"

"Sainted by the Storm"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

Encore:

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves of Armenia"