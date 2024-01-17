Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of RAINBOW Classic "Mistreated" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the Rainbow classic, "Mistreated".

Elizabeth: "It has been far too long since I've had Ronnie James Dio on this channel, and a select few of you have been screaming for me to check this specific performance of 'Mistreated' by Rainbow. However, just because I'm watching Dio's performance doesn't mean I won't check the David Coverdale original out, so stay tuned."

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Whitesnake and Guns N' Roses.

Rockers, bowling enthusiasts, Dio fans and supporters returned to PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California on November 16, 2023 for the annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Officially sold out well in advance, the event brought in over $80,000 for the music-based cancer charity.

Hosted by broadcast personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel, this year’s attendees included Fred Aching (BulletBoys, PowerFlo, Kings of Thrash); T-Bone Anderson, Jimmy Burkard, Jason Cornwell, Dave "Chili" Moreno, Chas West and Roy Z of West Bound; Marten Andersson and Patrick Kennison of Lita Ford band; Dennis Atlas (QRST); Tal Bachman (BTO); Regina Banali; Tyler Bates (Jerry Cantrell, Rob Zombie); Chris Beall, Jerry Dixon and Robert Mason of Warrant; Frank Bello, Charlie Benante and Neil Turbin of Anthrax; Ira Black (Vio-Lence, BulletBoys, Dio Band); Mark Boals (Ring of Fire, Dio Disciples); Phil Buckman and Brett Scallions of Fuel; Jacob Bunton and Jonny Martin of LA Guns; John Bush (Armored Saint); Calico Cooper, Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper) and Chris Latham of Beasto Blanco; Fred Coury (Cinderella); Robbie Crane (Black Star Riders); Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Vio-Lence); Matt Duncan (DC4); Shawn Duncan (DC4, LA Guns); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Lita Ford; Juan Garcia (Body Count, Agent Steel, Evil Dead); Abby Gennet (Slunt); singer-songwriter Max Gomez; Hunter Havok and CC McKenna of Death Dealer Union; Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee of Eagles of Death Metal; Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White); Alistair James (Steven Adler); Rob Jones and Chaz Ruiz of Yachtley Crew; Ari Kamin (Stephen Adler); Sean Killian (Vio-Lence); Adam Kury (Candlebox); Britt Lightning (Vixen); James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth; Steve Lukather (Toto); Rob Math (Soul Sign); Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine); Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Cesar Soto (Ministry); Michael Starr (Steel Panther); Patrick Stone (Budderside); Marq Torien (BulletBoys); Chris Velez (Persekutor); Scott Warren and Simon Wright (Dio Band); Brent Woods (Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach); Chuck Wright (Alice Cooper, Quiet Riot, Montrose); August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung); drummers Billy McNicol and Zak St. John; record producers Wyn Davis and Jay Ruston, actors Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”), Al Coronel and Cody Renee Cameron; DJ Will of KNAC.com and Marci Wiser and Stewart Herrera of KLOS.

Lita Ford (second from right) is joined on the red carpet by her band members Marten Andersson and Patrick Kennison, Wendy Dio and Dio Cancer Fund board member Adam Parsons. Photo by Stephanie Cabral.

Phil Demmel of Machine Head and Frank Bello of Anthrax. Photo by Gene Kirkland.

Megadeth’s James LoMenzo and Dirk Verbeuren. Photo by Gene Kirkland.

The Board of Directors presented Dr. David Wong, whose team at the UCLA School of Dentistry has had the support of the Dio Cancer Fund for its research in the development of salivary biomarkers for gastric cancer detection since 2016, a check for an additional $25,000 toward his team’s research on a simple, non-invasive saliva swab test for early cancer detection.

Additionally, the Dio Cancer Fund paid tribute to long-time supporter Mikeal Maglieri, owner of the Whisky a Go Go nightclub and Rainbow Bar and Grill, who had purchased two lanes for the event prior to his untimely passing in early November. The charity’s King of Rock ‘N Roll Award, presented for major contributions made to the Dio Cancer Fund by donors or volunteers, is being renamed the “Mikeal Maglieri King of Rock ‘N Award” and was presented to him posthumously this year.

Highlights of the 2023 Bowl For Ronnie can be viewed below:

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.