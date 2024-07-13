Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of SKID ROW Classic "18 And Life" - "His Voice Is Truly Astonishing"(Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the Skid Row classic, "18 And Life".

Elizabeth: "I expected harsh vocals and demonic undertones before my first listen to Skid Row a few months ago, which were ultimately shattered by Sebastian Bach's sweet tenor range and beautiful ensemble of 'I Remember You'. I think that stems from having lived next to Skid Row in Los Angeles, and projecting. This time, I was prepared. Or was I?"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Opeth and The Cult.

Sebastian Bach's new album, Child Within The Man, was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Elvis Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate; and mastered by Robert Ludwig/Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals. Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got To Lose?” and “To Live Again’); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album is available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

