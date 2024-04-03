Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of SKID ROW Classic "I Remember You" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of the Skid Row classic, "I Remember You".

Elizabeth: "So, Sebastian Bach has been on my list for four years now, and for some reason it just kept getting pushed back. Maybe because the name Skid Row concerned me that this would be extremely harsh vocals, having lived next to a Skid Row in Los Angeles for many years (and many experiences with the homelessness). Welp, wrong again, Elizabeth!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Whitesnake and Guns N' Roses.

A little over three months after the December 7, 2023 premiere of the official music video for "What Do I Got To Lose?" by Sebastian Bach, the clip has been viewed over one million times on YouTube.

To celebrate this incredible achievement, Sebastian expressed his gratitude with the following statement and video:

"The first video from the new album, Child Within The Man, 'What Do I Got To Lose?' has just surpassed 1,000,000 VIEWS!!!!! I cannot thank all of you ever enough for the support. Thank you for getting my voice Bach on the radio in 2024! I have to thank Elvis Baskette and Myles Kennedy for coming up with the track with me. Elvis for producing it, and Robert Ludwig for mastering this mother trucker! The sound of this album is like none other! Get ready for the rest of this record IN STORES WORLDWIDE MAY 10th 2024 or Pre-Order Now. STORE SHIPS WORLDWIDE!!!!!"

The arena-ready stomp of “What Do I Got To Lose?” was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer.

Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

“To me, ‘What Do I Got To Lose?’ is the perfect sentiment for me right now,” Sebastian laughs. “It’s an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It’s time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old school-style.”

Listen here, and watch the video, directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, below:

For the release of “What Do I Got To Lose?” the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music for its release. It marks Sebastian’s first new music in ten years.

"I cannot express enough how happy I am to have a full and complete team of rock and roll professionals on my side with RPM music,” Sebastian adds. “We have been working on this record together for over eight years and I could not be more proud of the results! Gerardo, Oscar, Sven, and all at RPM Music share in the passion of rock n' roll and together we look forward to kicking ass all over the world in 2024!"

"Everyone at RPM is extremely excited to work with Sebastian Bach,” says RPM’s Gerardo Martinez. “He’s one of the most iconic personalities, and arguably one of the best lead singers in the history of hard rock and metal!"

Child Within The Man features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens, and Orianthi - who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach - and two tracks co-written with Myles Kennedy (“What Do I Got to Lose?” and “To Live Again"); Devin Bronson on guitars, Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Coulson (drums) round out the players on the album.

The album will be available on CD (Jewelcase), cassette and double LP in a variety of color options. Pre-order / pre-save the album here.

Sebastian’s first-ever lyric performance video for “Everybody Bleeds” can be seen below. The song - with lyrics by Bach - addresses the universal truths of pain with such lines as "Everybody bleeds / Everybody burns / Everybody drowns...".

“I have been putting out records since the year 1989,” Sebastian says. “Thank YOU for 35 years of Bach N' Roll…all leading up to Child Within The Man! If you like the records I have put out in the past, I can GUARANTEE that you will enjoy the new album. THIS is the kind of rock N' roll that keeps you young ! Can't wait for you all to crank up Child Within The Man—a magical elixir to the Fountain of Youth! Gone Wild! Forever! It's all one big song! TURN IT UP!”

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach’s father, noted visual artist David Bierk. “This album artwork was started in 1978 and finished in 2024!” Sebastian says.

Bach adds, “RPM Records has provided me with the ultimate rock 'n' roll fantasy dream come true…to make my ultimate rock 'n' roll record! With the team of players & production on this album, I can honestly say we have made the best record that we could possibly make! The packaging is of the highest standard in every way. The vinyl, cd & cassette formats all have been made to exact specifications! The 45 RPM double gatefold sleeve vinyl editions come in three eco-formats which are the highest standard of vinyl sound. Plus multicolored variations including a Glow in the Dark special for all you rock collectors out there!”

Child Within The Man tracklisting:

"Everybody Bleeds"

"Freedom" (featuring John 5)

"(Hold On) To The Dream"

"What Do I Got to Lose?"

"Hard Darkness"

"Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

"Vendetta"

"F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

"Crucify Me"

"About To Break"

"To Live Again"

"Everybody Bleeds" video: