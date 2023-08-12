Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of SLIPKNOT Classic "Before I Forget" - "This Really Reminds Me Of JAMES HETFIELD"(Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes the Slipknot classic "Before I Forget" below.

Elizabeth: "My first introduction to Corey Taylor was with his acoustic cover of 'Snuff', and I absolutely loved his voice. Since then, I've heard two Slipknot songs and some of his solo songs, and I find his voice just so intriguing. But from what I hear, this song put Slipknot on the Grammy map, and that has piqued my interest so much, I just had to see why!"

Guesting on the Zach Sang Show, Corey Taylor talked about his new solo album, CMF2, the history of Slipknot, Stone Sour and more. Check out the full interview below.

Taylor on Slipknot not getting hometown love and support from Des Moines, Iowa:

"We were judged for so fucking long about who we were. I mean, we came from The Fringe and what we represented was something that, to do this day, is still anathema to a lot of people in Iowa. There are a lot of people in Iowa that are very ashamed of the fact that Slipknot comes from there and it’s because of this newfound Resurgence and conservative bullshit."

"There’s so many bitter pricks in that goddamn town and they’re just hanging on you know, like they just don’t want to accept the fact that they didn’t want (success) as much as we did. And I’m not going to sit here and say that they didn’t deserve it,because there were a lot of great bands in this scene that we came out of, but for whatever reason, they didn’t push hard enough, even when we did make it and we tried to shine that spotlight on the Des Moines scene because it was almost in a weird way like a pseudo-Seattle moment."