Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of VAN HALEN Classic "Hot For Teacher" (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, has been drawn into the rock and metal world. Join her as she listens to and analyzes Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher".

Elizabeth: "I admit, an ex-boyfriend of mine used to play this song by Van Halen for me when I would get home, so I recognized the name immediately. I just HAD to check out the music video to 'Hot For Teacher' and I was not disappointed!"

Elizabeth has previously reacted to and analyzed Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart and Devin Townsend.