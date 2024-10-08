Professional Opera Singer / Vocal Coach ELIZABETH ZHAROFF Shares Vocal Analysis Of ZZ TOP's "La Grange" Live (Video)

Professional opera singer and vocal coach Elizabeth Zharoff, who also hosts the YouTube channel, The Charismatic Voice, continues to explore the world of rock and metal. Join her as she listens to and gives a vocal analysis of ZZ Top's "La Grange" performed live.

Elizabeth: "My husband's beard reminds everyone we meet that he's a long lost member of ZZ Top. Until today, I didn't understand the reference. I do now, and it totally fits. That said, this was incredibly intriguing, but I want more singing!"

Elizabeth has previously shared vocal analyses of Metallica, Dream Theater, Rush, Heart, Tenacious D, Sabaton, Motörhead, Ayreon, Faith No More, Black Sabbath, Arch Enemy, Epica, Deep Purple, Myles Kennedy, Scorpions, Heart, Blind Guardian, Devin Townsend, AC/DC, Triumph, Whitesnake, Queen, KISS, Guns N' Roses, Opeth and The Cult.