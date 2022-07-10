PROFESSOR OF ROCK Announces Live Interview And Performance Event Featuring Ex-FOREIGNER Vocalist LOU GRAMM

Professor Of Rock has checked in with the following update:

"I'm so excited! Next Saturday night (July 16th) in Park City, Utah we have our 4th Professor Of Rock live event. This time it's legendary singer Lou Gramm, the voice of Foreigner.

In an exclusive evening, Lou will tell the stories behind the songs and perform them with his band. You'll get everything from 'Feels Like The First Time' to 'Hot Blooded' and 'Urgent' to 'I Want To Know What Love Is', plus his solo hit 'Midnight Blue' amongst many others. We honor one of the greatest voices of the '70s and '80s.

It's a can't miss. Get tickets here."

In April 2021, Professor Of Rock released an episode showcasing Gramm's career. Check it out below.

"To paraphrase a lyric from Foreigner’s song 'Urgent', Lou Gramm has “fire in his veins”. The timbre of Lou’s voice is unmistakable. That beautiful flowing tenor with a perfect measure of gravel that when he was with Foreigner in the 70s, 80s and 90s set the band apart from every other. When Lou wailed it was like the roar of a lion. With songs like 'Jukebox Hero', 'Feels Like The First Time', 'Cold As Ice', 'I Want To Know What Love Is', 'Waiting For a Girl Like You', 'Hot Blooded' and so many more, Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, and Foreigner were the top of the heap. Here we celebrate the genius of Lou’s instrument, his voice and recognize him as one of the most underrated vocalists."